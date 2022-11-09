Interest on export dev fund raised by 2pp  

Borrowing from Export Development Fund (EDF) becomes costlier as Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a fresh circular on Tuesday has increased the rate by 2 percentage points (pp).

On the day the central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued a letter to all the authorized dealer (AD) banks saying from 13 November they will charge 4 per cent per annum while the central bank will charge 2.5 per cent in total charge against disbursement of foreign exchange at 6.5 per cent.

Earlier it was 3 per cent for BB and 1.5 per cent AD banks on their USD loan disbursements to manufacturer-exporters.

Except these increase in rate all the other terms and condition for the manufacturer-exporters in availing foreign exchange will be unchanged.

The central bank provides foreign currency support to exporters for the import of raw materials from EDF money. The tenure of the EDF loan is 180 days, subject to the approval of Bangladesh Bank, this period can be extended by another 90 days.

Established in 1989, the EDF is intended to facilitate financing in foreign currency for input procurements by manufacturer-exporters.

Sector insiders said when dollars are causing crisis for doing business the rate hike will create a pressure on exporters in availing funds.

A senior BB official said the central bank is planning to calculate foreign exchange reserves by excluding invested assets - such as Export Development Fund (EDF) and other loans - as per the requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In this regard the central bank made the decision in principle after a meeting with the visiting IMF mission in Dhaka, and decided to calculate forex reserves in two parts - forex reserve assets and forex reserves.

He however said to strict dollar outflow the BB may have increased the rates on availing funds from EDF.

The IMF is holding a series of discussions with regulators and stakeholders regarding Bangladesh's economy. Bangladesh is seeking $4.5 billion in loans from the IMF, and the ongoing discussions are part of the process.

When the new decision is implemented, Bangladesh's forex reserves could come down to $27.98 billion from $35.98 billion. The central bank currently calculates forex reserves with invested assets. After ACU payment on Monday it further dropped to $34.5 billion.

Bangladesh has so far invested around $8 billion - including $7 billion in the Export Development Fund (EDF) - from the forex reserves, as per the BB officials.











