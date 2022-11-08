After Nov 11, all roads will be under Juba League's control: Parash

At recent Juba League (JL) meetings Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said that Juba League will dominate all the streets after November 11.

He said, "BNP is holding rallies. We want to tell them to hold as many rallies as they want before we hold our grand youth rally on November 11. After that day, all the roads across the country will be under Juba League's control."

Juba League (JL) the youth front of ruling Awami League (AL) announced that it would hold a rally at Suhrawardy Uddyan on November 11, to celebrate its golden jubilee.

Juba League would hold preparatory rallies at

district and upazila towns.

Juba League is taking the preparation to hold its biggest rally in the capital to celebrate its founding anniversary.

Juba League has taken month-long programmes across the country to make its rally in the capital successful.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will attend the rally as the chief guest.

At least 10 lakh JL leaders and activists across the country are taking preparations to participate in the rally at Suhrawardy Uddyan.

Preparations are underway to decorate JL's central office, Suhrawardy Udyan and its surrounding areas with banners and festoons to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations under the supervision of JL Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

Parash announced that the opposition parties would be shown JL's strength through rallies.

JL central and grassroots level leaders are working in coordination with AL leaders to make it a grand success.

According to the Daily Observer correspondents, JL's city, district, upazila, union and ward units taking preparations to come to Dhaka and show their strength at the rally.

JL units at all the tiers are holding preparatory meetings to make the rally in the capital successful.

JL Publicity Affairs Secretary Joydeb Nandee told the Daily Observer, "We are taking all out preparations to make the biggies rally in the capital to celebrate Juba League's golden jubilee."

JL League Organizing Secretary for Dhaka North division Zahir Uddin Khasru said, "We held several extended meetings with the district level leaders of our organization to make the golden jubilee celebration successful. We will hold the biggest rally in the capital since the birth of Bangladesh."

He said, "We expect at least five lakh youths to attend the grand rally only from Dhaka North and South divisions and Dhaka city. And more than five lakh will come from rest of the country."