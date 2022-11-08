Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell: UN Secy Gen

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell: UN Secy Gen

COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell: UN Secy Gen

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, Nov 7: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.
The speech set an urgent tone as governments sit down for two weeks of talks on how to avert the worst of climate change, even as they are distracted by Russia's war in Ukraine, rampant consumer inflation and energy shortages.
"Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," Guterres told delegates gathered in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
He called for a pact between the world's richest and poorest countries to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and the delivery of funding to ensure poorer countries can reduce emissions and cope with the impacts of warming that have already occurred.
"The two largest economies - the United States and China - have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this pact a reality," he said.
Guterres asked countries to agree to phase out the use of coal, one of the most carbon-intense fuels, by 2040 globally, with members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development hitting that mark by 2030.
Despite decades of climate talks - the Egypt COP is the 27th Conference of the Parties - progress has been insufficient to save the planet from excessive warming as countries are too slow or reluctant to act, he noted.
"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he said. "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."
Immediately after Guterres' speech, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan took the stage and said his country, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, would continue to produce fossil fuels for as long as there is a need.
"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role as long as the world is in need of oil and gas," he said.
The UAE will host      next year's UN conference, which will attempt to finalise agreements made last year in Britain and at this year's Egyptian talks.
Signatories to the 2015 Paris climate agreement pledged to achieve a long-term goal of keeping global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists have set this as the ceiling for avoiding catastrophic climate change.
Guterres said that goal will only stay alive if the world can achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
The head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference that climate targets depend on achieving a global carbon price of at least $75 a ton by the end of the decade, and that the pace of change in the real economy was still "way too slow".
The World Trade Organization, meanwhile, said in a report published on Monday that it should tackle trade barriers for low carbon industries to address the role of global trade in driving climate change.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Nov 11, all roads will be under Juba League's control: Parash
Commuters suffer another intolerable day getting stuck on roads
COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell: UN Secy Gen
Posthumous Guard of Honour demanded for Khaled  Mosharraf, Haider, Huda
Govt to spend foreign aid funds in pipeline: IMF
SC orders status quo on eviction of commercial establishments from Hatirjheel-Begunbari
Game to be played against BNP's misrule in Dec: Quader
7 die of dengue, 875 hospitalised in 24hrs


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft