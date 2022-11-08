Video
Posthumous Guard of Honour demanded for Khaled  Mosharraf, Haider, Huda

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Nahid Izahar Khan, daughter of K Nazmul Huda, at a programme marking 'Freedom Fighter-Soldier Killing Day' on Monday demanded posthumous Guard of Honour for Maj Gen Khaled Mosharraf, Bir Uttom, ATM Haider, Bir Uttom and K Nazmul Huda, Bir Bikrom who were killed on November 7, 1975.
Showing hatred of former President Ziaur Rahman, also founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Nahid Izahar Khan urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to remove Ziaur Rahman's grave from the area of Parliament.
She also sought justice for the killings.
In remembrance of the freedom fighters, the programme was organised by their family members at Central Shaheed Minar.
Nahid said, "My father's dead body was the first dead body that I saw in my
life. Was it okay to see my fathers' wounded body when it was the age for me to play?"
Researcher Anwar Kabir urged the Home Minister to form a Court of Enquiry to bring the perpetrators to book.
Speaking as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said he fought against the Pakistani armies under the leadership of Khaled Mosharraf in sector two.
He described Khaled as a hero.
Khaled was not killed during the Liberation War, but the culprits murdered him brutally," Kamal said.
The perpetrators also tried to kill Sheikh Hasina 19 or 20 times as blood of Bangabandhu is flowing in  her, he said.
Former Culture Minister Asaduzzaman Noor said many people consider Ziaur Rahman as a freedom fighter but he was an intruder among us.
Demanding banning of BNP, he said this party had no right to be in politics as it attacks minority in the name of democracy and spreads confusion and causes violence in the name of religion.
Former Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik brought the allegation against Ziaur Rahman of working for Pakistan as a spy.
"I called Zia a cold-headed murderer in a verdict. No grave or monument of him can exist in Parliament premises," he said.
Bangladesh Asiatic Society President Khondaker Bazlul Haque presided over the programme.


