Govt to spend foreign aid funds in pipeline: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the government to spend on foreign aid funds that are still in the pipeline.

They said at a meeting with the Economic Relation Division (ERD) four members team led by Rahul Ananda, Chief of Asian region of IMF on Monday. ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan was present in the meeting.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan did not meet the journalists after the meeting. She did not even agree to talk to reporters.

Sharifa Khan through the representative said that it was a courtesy call with the IMF delegation. They didn't talk about anything. On Monday the finance division and the IMF will formally brief. There the IMF will highlight the issues of these few days.

Several officials of ERD said that they have urged to speed up the implementation of the development project. At that time, the leaders of the IMF delegation said that there are deposits of about US$50 billion in the pipeline. From there the cost of money should be increased. Project implementation skills of ministries and departments need to be increased.

Along with this, the efficiency of ERD should also be increased in various contracts. The delegation also said to increase inter-ministerial coordination of ministries in foreign loan management and project implementation. Another official said that the IMF did not give any slander about the ERD.











