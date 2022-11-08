Video
SC orders status quo on eviction of commercial establishments from Hatirjheel-Begunbari

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to maintain status quo on a High Court that directed the authorities concerned to evict all commercial establishments from the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project in Dhaka.
A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) challenging the HC verdict.
Other judges of the bench are: Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim.
The apex court asked to maintain status quo till disposal of the appeal and set the petition for hearing at the top on the serial.
Following the apex court order, the authorities concerned cannot remove any structure from Hatirjheel project until disposal of the
appeal filed by RAJUK in this regard, Rajuk's lawyer Imam Hasan and writ petitioner's lawyer Advocate Manzill Murshid told media.
The HC on June 30 last year had delivered a verdict to this issue following a writ petition filed by lawyer Ripan Barai on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh on September 9, 2018. The petition challenged the legality of the construction work there.
On May 24, the HC released a 55-page verdict with four directives and nine recommendations, including the eviction of all commercial establishments from the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project within 60 days.
In the full text verdict, the HC declared the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project in the capital a 'public trust property' and all commercial establishments there, including hotels, restaurants, and shops, in the project area, illegal.
The court has cancelled the allotment of all hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments in the Hatirjheel-Begunbari project area and has asked the authorities to remove all kinds of commercial establishments from the project area within 60 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.
The court also directed that the water taxi service currently in operation be stopped.
The court asked the RAJUK and others concerned to implement the order.


