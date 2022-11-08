Video
7 die of dengue, 875 hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

At least 7 patients died of dengue while 875 were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday.
In this period, 497 were hospitalised in different hospitals in the capital and
378 got admitted in hospitals outside Dhaka.
With the new dengue cases, the total number of dengue rose to 43,982. Of them, 14,734 were outside Dhaka.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 177 patients died of dengue since January 1 this year.
Of the total deaths, 109 are in Dhaka, 23 in Cox's Bazar, 19 in Chattogram, six in Barishal, six in Khulna, four in Mymensingh, two each in Rajshahi and Narail, and one each in Narsingdi, Pabna, Khagrachari, Bogura, Madaripur, and Feni.
A total of 40,535 patients have already been released from hospitals while 13,376 are from outside Dhaka and 27,159 in Dhaka.
Some 3,270 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment, according to the DGHS.


