BNP observes Nat’l Revolution and Solidarity Day

BNP observed National Revolution and Solidarity Day around the country on Monday. At least 30 men were injured in Kishoreganj and Jhenaidah while clash took place during the programme.

Marking the day BNP leaders and activists paid homage to their party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman's grave at at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 11:00am.

Leaders and activists of different units and associate bodies of the party also laid wreaths at its founder's grave on the occasion.

They also offered prayer seeking salvation of Ziaur Rahman's departed soul.

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the programme, among others.

Fakhrul said, "On November 7, 1975 patriotic soldiers and mass people brought back the freedom of Bangladesh by freeing Ziaur Rahman from captivity through a revolution. November 7 is not just a day, it was a day to consolidate the independence and sovereignty achieved by the people of Bangladesh through the Liberation War in 1971."

"That's why this day is significant for the people of Bangladesh.' he added.

This time they also take oath to bring back democracy in the country by continuing their ongoing protest programmes aging Awami League government.

Fakhrul said, "We'll restore democracy, free our leader Khaleda Zia, bring our leader Tarique Rahman back to the country and free the people of the entire country from the illegal government,' Fakhrul said.

Earlier in the morning, the BNP flag was hoisted at the party's Nayapaltan central and Chairperson's Gulshan offices and other party offices across the country.

The party also arranged an open discussion in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2:00pm.

Twenty nine were injured while clash took place between Police and BNP leaders and activists at the National Revolution and Solidarity Day celebration programme in Kishoreganj.

BNP claimed police charged button and opened fire at their procession in front of their Kishoreganj party office. 20 of their leaders and activists were injured and police arrested Zila Swechchhasebok Dal Secretary Abu Naser Sumon.

Claiming that 11 police were injured at the incident Kishoreganj Model Thana Office-in-Charge Mohammad Daud said, "BNP leaders and activists observed programme by blocking roads and vandalize cars. While police trying to control of the situation they throw brick chips to the police and injured our 11 members."

District Jubal Dal President Khasruzzaman Sharif, Senior vice President Mushtaq Ahmed Shaheen, Acting General Secretary Sajjad Hossain, District Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun, Swechchhasebok Dal leader Zobair were injured among others.

BNP and its alliance partners celebrate November 7 as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organisations consider it as the day of killing of freedom fighters.

In Jhenaidah there was a clash between Chhatra League and BNP activists. At least 10 people from both sides were injured. The incident took place in the old DC Court area of the city.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, BNP activists started gathering at Jhenaidah Press Club premises on the occasion of Revolution and Solidarity Day.

On the other side a procession was taken out from the Government KC College by the District Chhatra League on the occasion of the Freedom Fighters Killing Day.

When two processions reach at the old DC Court premises a chase began between the BNP and Awami League leaders and activists. Brick chips were thrown from two sides. At least 10 people were injured. The police dispersed both sides and took situation under control.













