Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:12 AM
100 new bridges will quicken uplift: PM

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opened to traffic 100 newly built bridges in 25 districts from Ganabhaban in the city on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday termed the inauguration of 100 bridges at a time as a historic event, saying it would help quicken the country's overall development.
"The biggest thing is that we can make the country's development quicker with the inauguration of 100 bridges," she said.
She virtually opened the 100 bridges in 25 districts at a cost of over Tk 879 crore from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
The premier also said the bridges would help the law enforcement agencies take prompt measures to ensure public security and maintain law and order.
 "It will be easier to help people in any disaster," she said, adding that the transportation and marketing of the goods would be quicker and easier.
While exchanging views with the beneficiaries, the prime minister asked all to show austerity in using electricity and gas and take measures to grow more food so the global crisis stemming from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war could not hit the country's economy hard.     The bridges established direct road connectivity with the capital as they made 33 routes free from ferry services that will make road communication smooth, quicker, easier and safer.
Of the bridges, 46 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, seven each in Dhaka and Rajshahi division, six in Mymensingh division and three in Rangpur division.
 Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke on the occasion.
 PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief description of the bridges.
 A video-documentary on the bridges was screened on the occasion.
Sheikh Hasina said her government is developing road communication in such a way that the country could be connected to the Trans Asian Highway.
 After assuming power in 1996, the prime minister said her government had constructed Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna river, Rupsha Bridge in Khulna, Pakshi Bridge and Ashuganj Bridge which have made the highway communication uninterrupted.
 She said her government upgraded the Dhaka and Sylhet airports as international ones at that time while they are now constructing an international airport in Cox's Bazar.
 During 1996 to 2001, she said they had built 19000 large, mid and small bridges and culverts across the country.
The premier said her incumbent government has constructed or reconstructed 1,13,303 metre bridges and 21,267 metre culvert in the last 14 years. She added that they have constructed the much awaited Padma Bridge with own finance that opened the door of immense opportunities.
The prime minister said her government had signed a treaty to establish peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts alongside ensuring a developed and beautiful life to the local people.
 "A huge development is now being carried out in the CHT areas due to the peace treaty," she said.
"Many people can say many things. But, the people of the country are now getting the benefit of the development done by my government. We have made developments up to the grassroots level," she said.
The prime minister reiterated her call to the countrymen to be economical in using energy alongside making all out efforts to avert any crisis as there is an apprehension that the world may face a food crisis.
"Grow as much food including fisheries and livestock as you can so that the persisting global economic meltdown can't affect Bangladesh badly," she said.
Bangladesh has to face the impact of global economic recession as the world is now a global village, she said, adding that the price of essentials has already increased across the globe by manifold due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Regarding the Dengue outbreak, she asked all to keep the houses and surrounding areas clean, remove stagnant water and destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito and use mosquito nets while sleeping.
The premier said, "The government would take all necessary measures to control its outbreak."    -BSS


