RCC elections schedule announced

Aspirants of Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) elections will be able to submit nomination papers until November 29.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said it while announcing the election schedule of RCC and five municipalities on Monday.

He said, "The elections will be held on December 27 using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all

centres and CCTV cameras will be set up in and outside all polling stations. The voting will start at 8:30am and continue till 4:30pm without any break."

The election date was finalised at a meeting of the Election Commission (EC) with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.

Candidates of the municipality elections will be able to submit nomination paper until December 1. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on December 3. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is December 10.

The last election to Rangpur City Corporation was held on December 21, 2017. The first meeting of the corporation was held on February 19, 2017. In that account, the five-year tenure will end on February 18 next year.

EC has legal obligation to hold the election to any city corporation within 180 days of expiry of the tenure.

Jatiya Party (Ershad) mayoral candidate Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa won the RCC election in the last election.

Elections to five municipalities -- Bagha of Rajshahi, Birol of Dinajpur, Boda of Panchagarh, Alfadanga of Faridpur and Banpara of Natore -- will take place on December 29.











