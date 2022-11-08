5 members of drugs gang sentenced for 2014 attack on RAB

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced different jail terms to five people over an attack on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members during an anti-drug drive in 2014.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Saddam Hossain pronounced the order during a hearing.

The court also imposed Tk 1,000 fine to each accused and sentenced another month's imprisonment in failure to pay.

The accused are, Mizanur Rahman, Fayzul Islam Masud, Belayet Hossain, Imrul Chowdhury Emon, and Azad Mia.

Accused drug peddler Mizanur was awarded two-years in jail, while others got three years in jail, said Nilu Kanti Das, Assistant Public Prosecutor representing the state during the hearing.

On December 17, 2014, a 14-member team of Rab-7 from Chandgaon camp conducted a drive at Alankar More area following a tip off about drug peddling.

Rab members managed to nab Mizanur from the spot and recovered 106 yaba tablets from him while four others managed to flee. -UNB









