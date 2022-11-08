Video
Miscreants attacked on Justice Manik :DB

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The miscreants attacked on Justice AHM Samsuddin Chowdhury Manik and his car from the rally of BNP, claimed Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harunur Rashid.
At a press conference held at DMP Media Center on Monday, Harun said that 12 persons were arrested on the incident of attack on Justice Manik and vandalizing his car. They are being interrogated. Same time, CCTV footages of the area are also being examined to identify the culprits involved with the attack.


