Seminar on Art and Cultural influence 70's films held

Bangladesh Film Archive hosted a seminar on 'Bangladeshi films of 70s: Art and Cultural influence' at the seminar hall of the archive on Monday. Researcher Jhuna Chowdhury and Mostafa Monon presented the seminar paper.

Saiful Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry o Information, eminent film critic Moinuddin Khaled and film scholar Anupam Hayat were the discussants on the paper. Archive's DG Md. Nizamul Kabir presided over the seminar as BFA's Director Dr. Md. Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech.

Film director and scholar Motin Rahman and other researchers took part in the discussion.











