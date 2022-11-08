WaterAid’s media fellowship launched

Encouraging young journalists and media professionals to delve deep into matters surrounding city wide inclusive sanitation (CWIS), climate change and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), WaterAid recently announced the third edition of its signature media fellowship. The "Young Media Fellowship 2022-23" aims to exchange ideas, raise awareness and bring young minds to closer to critical issues water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges and solutions at local and national level.

The Young Media Fellowship 2022-23 comes with a grant of BDT 60,000. A total of 10 fellows between the age of 18 to 35 shall be able join through applications. All participants will also be rewarded with a certificate of participation at the end of the fellowship.











