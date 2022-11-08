Jatiya Press Club election on Dec 31

The election schedule of Jatiya Press Club's biannual election was announced on Monday. According to the schedule, the election will be held on December 31 this year.

To hold the election smooth, free, fair and peacefully, an eight-member Election Committee led by Mostafa-E Jamil was also formed in the managing committee meeting of Press Club held on the day, a press release signed by Press Club General Secretary Ilias Khan said.

Other members of the election committee, are - Zafar Iqbal, SAM Sawkat Hossain, Minar Mansur, Goutam Arindam Borua (Shelu Borua), Shamima Chowdhury, Moniruzzaman and Nabanita Chowdhury.

According to the schedule, the biannual general meeting will be held on December 30 and election will be held on December 31.

The last date of nomination paper collection was set at December 10 to 5pm on December 12, last date of nomination paper submission is 10pm on December 12, after scrutiny draft candidate list will be published on December 14, withdrawal of candidature at 10pm on December 17, final candidate list will be published on December 18 and votes will be taken from 9am to 5pm on December 31.











