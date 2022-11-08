Video
Bhorer Pata Editor Ertaza gets bail

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

Bangla daily, Bhorer Pata Editor Kazi Ertaza Hssan was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over registering five bighas of land with fake documents.
 Ertaza, who is also a Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, was arrested for  his involvement to register lands with fake documents for buying land for Northern University Bangladesh for its permanent campus at Dhaka's Dakshin Khan.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan gave the order after hearing on the bail petition.
On Wednesday another Dhaka court placed Ertaza on a one-day remand in the case.
A team of PBI arrested Ertaza, from his office in Dhaka's Gulshan on Tuesday night following revealing his name by the other accused.
Ertaza and the other accused purchased land from Ashiyan Group for  the  university in Dhaka's Dakshin Khan. They completed the registration by means of forgery and did not pay the full price of the land.
Ertaza Hassan is the vice president Awami League's Satkhira District.


