10 shops, bank branch gutted in Ctg market fire

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: At least 10 business establishments including a branch of a private bank were gutted in a fire at a market in Anwara upazila of Chattogram early Monday.

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in Amin Market near Chatri Choumohuni kitchen market around 12:30am and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

On information, five fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them nearly an hour to douse the flames, said Md Abdullah, deputy assistant director of Agrabad fire service. At least 15 business establishments, including the local branch of Arab Bangladesh (AB) Bank and a restaurant called Bhojan Bari, were gutted in the fire, said locals.

However, the exact amount of losses and source of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, said the officer. -UNB















