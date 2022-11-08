Electric transformer catches fire at Gulshan

A fire broke out in an electric transformer in the city's Gulshan area on Monday morning.

The blaze started at 8:30am and soon spread to adjacent electric wire and dish cables behind Gulshan central mosque at Gulshan-2, said duty officer of fire service headquarters control room Rakibul Hasan.

On information, two units of fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flame after an hour.

The fire originated due to electric short circuit, said the officer. No injury or casualty was reported. -UNB











