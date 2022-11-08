

COP-27 must not be another missed opportunity



Not to mention, few feels these impacts more acutely than to the markedly victimised 3.3 billion people living in countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Moreover, the Ukraine war has set back greenhouse gas emission targets across the world by triggering an energy crisis. And least to say, cost of living has been spiralling globally amidst a deepening economic gloom.



However, against the face of all odds, we believe, COP 27 offers another unique opportunity to shift on to a better and meaningful path.



We expect climate decision-makers at Sharm El-Sheikh to stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable populations and put the world on track for a more prosperous future. On that note - Resolving new and old challenges would decide the fate of CoP-27.



Given the failure to reduce wider use of fossil fuel, much of global intervention has ended up being focused on carbon offset schemes, such as large-scale tree planting. True that conserving forests coupled with other nature-based solutions can provide up to 37% of emissions reduction needed to tackle climate change. But lest we forget, naturally preserved forests - a fast depleting resource - are 40% more effective than planted ones. Another relevant question often missing from policy conversations is where the water to sustain afforestation would be supplied from?



3 out of 11 global water stress hotspots are in Africa where the CoP-27 is taking place. In addition, there is a long list of perpetual bottlenecks. In spite of decades of deliberations, high-income countries have not yet described how they will contribute to the agreed $100 billion per year, the deadline to achieve this was 2020, so to help less wealthy nations reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.



However, apart from focusing on the much talked about 'loss and damage' scheme - referring to most devastating impacts of extreme weather that are impossible to adapt to - this time decision makers must ensure and establish a funding mechanism that would rescue and rehabilitate badly affected frontline countries.



More than enough COP summits have taken place over the past three decades, and even more discussions, dialogues been held , now it is time to transfer promises and pledges in to actions.



In conclusion, the least we expect is this year's COP summit to repeat itself as a somewhat climate PR event while turning into another missed opportunity.

