

On deploying female peacekeepers in UN Peacekeeping Missions



The deployment of female peacekeepers in UN operations is very recent. The United Nations has devised a variety of tactics, plans, and objectives to expand the number of female peacekeepers serving in a variety of roles for its operations as talks regarding gender roles and gender equality gain momentum.The United Nations is encouraging the expansion of female peacekeepers in all military, police, and civilian capacities.



The UN took a crucial step in 2000 when the Security Council adopted Resolution 1325, which centered on women, peace, and security. In addition to assessing the need for more female participation in peacekeeping operations, negotiations, humanitarian aid, and post-conflict reconstruction, this resolution also emphasized the importance of integrating a gender perspective into these sectors as soon as feasible.



Female peacekeepers have already proved their ability to fulfil the same responsibilities as their male counterparts to the same standards and under the same circumstances. Due to their typical honesty, discipline, and community role, female peacekeepers have been a success story in recent years. The deployment of more female peacekeepers in United Nations operations is crucial. Women and children are the most vulnerable members of any conflict-ridden region.



Frequently, women's wants are more diversified and asymmetrical than men's. As female peacekeepers have better access to communities, they can more effectively address these challenges. They might undertake in-depth interviews with these vulnerable populations to unearth information regarding gender-based violence that would be difficult to collect otherwise.



Second, female peacekeepers have the innate capacity to improve confidence and trust in the local community. They can be utilized effectively to empower women and children in crisis zones and increase their access to multiple institutions provided by the United Nations. In addition, their function can assist nations in navigating the peace process and moving from conflict to peace.



Thirdly, they can provide valuable insight into the formulation of decisions and policies pertaining to women and children in conflict zones. It indicates that by deploying more female peacekeepers, the United Nations can enhance the operational and functional performance of ongoing missions.



Fourthly, they can be beneficial in addressing problems and concerns during the reintegration process following a dispute. It indicates that female peacekeepers can play a vital role in the peacebuilding process.

In addition, they can act as a source of motivation and a guide for women and girls in post-conflict situations, assisting them in campaigning for their own rights and building independent, sophisticated careers.In other words, they can act as an incentive to boost the productive role of women and girls in post-conflict contexts in addition to their reproductive function.



Due to the fact that women and girls constitute over half of the population in these war-torn countries, economic growth and peace building can scarcely be achieved without their active participation in the process as a whole. Consequently, their constructive roles, such as revenue creation, can help improve their living conditions by reducing the poverty rate in these places.



In addition to following UN mandates and mission objectives, female peacekeepers can play a significant role in providing effective support in emergency situations in conflict-affected countries. Their remarkable position as a frontline assistance provider in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Congo and South Sudan is one recent example.



In order to achieve gender parity in United Nations peacekeeping missions, it is necessary to recruit more female peacekeepers. Currently, men dominate these missions, which frequently impedes the adoption of a female perspective into the development and execution of UN mission objectives.



Deploying a greater number of female peacekeepers in United Nations deployments is a laudable challenge. To begin, the troop-contributing countries (TCCs) are keener on deploying male members in UN peacekeeping deployments than female peacekeepers. This has reduced the number of female peacekeepers on missions charged with protecting civilians and reestablishing peace. It is frequently the case, due to several gender-sensitive stigmas, that male superior officers are biased towards selecting female staff.



Second, the lack of sufficient training facilities for female troops hinders the development of their competence and involvement in missions. Still, female troops are primarily taught to play a role in the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid during missions, with little training in dangerous and violent raids, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



Thirdly, there is a paucity of gender-sensitive accommodation facilities at UN missions. Kristin Lund, the first female force commander of the United Nations mission in Cyprus, observed that accommodation facilities in one of the sectors for female peacekeeping troops were made outside of the camp, which not only exposed them to danger but also hindered the elimination of gender-based issues in the missions.



Fourthly, various cross-cultural challenges prevent female peacekeepers from adapting to the distinctive culture and circumstances of the host country. Finally, the fear of sexual violence reduces the number of women serving as peacekeepers for the United Nations.



In conclusion, female peacekeepers should not be viewed as a burden or a problem. The elimination of preconceived notions surrounding the gender roles of female soldiers is necessary. Rather than concentrating just on the civilian and humanitarian capacities of the missions, they must be viewed as a powerful tool for peacebuilding, and their full capacities and potentials must be utilized in intense combat operations and patrols.

The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



















