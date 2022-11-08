

Stop profiteering on scholarly pursuits



Undeniably,to produce researchers is not an easy task. Developed countries are funding hugely to make new researchers and research-centric society. The people who are involved in scholarly activities are rewarded with great esteem, apart from providing high incentives for their research activities. These countries strongly believe that without ensuring research-friendly environment, producing quality researchers is nothing but a mere dream.



Publishing research papers is the only way to share findings of different studies and disseminate updated knowledge amid the scholarly community who works to flourish the humanity. In the time of digitization online research journals are providing more scopes to the researchers. Scholarly contributions in each field have opened up new scopes for the world.



It is good to see that over the years people working in different professions are publishing their papers in national and international journals. The question is pertinent to raise; how far we are welcoming the researchers from our individual point of view? It is frustrating that many countries have started business on scholarly activities. It can be a boon to the fraudulent researchers but a demotivation to the genuine researchers.



It has been a fashion today to name the local journals as international ones to exploit the writers who want to publish their papers. But in reality there may be one or two international writers who publish their papers but in most cases the local writers are their main stake holders. Emails are frequently sent to the writers and researchers to publish their papers in the so called infamous journals.



However, their article publication charge is very high. Some publishing organizations hidden the charge and after all the procedures of paper submission is done, they demand abnormal charge to their clients to publish the paper. Most of the private journal organizationshave been charging exorbitant publication fees from the authors. It is really a shame as they are considering the noble scholarly endeavor as a tool for profiteering.



In South Asian countries you may find huge open access journals rendering quick services for their clients. They are blind to whether the research papers are plagiarized or deviated from research paradigm, rather their only aim is to get them published in their journals and for this they take huge charge from the clients. In this deal two parties are benefitted. The clients are benefitted as their articles despite below the standard get published thus servingtheir purpose.



You may see, many people from certain professions have their only intention to enrich their resume. They prioritize quantity than quality. In many cases these people get involved in plagiarism as they hold fake intention. Their works hardly contribute to the society and nation. Besides, manipulated findings may confuse the people involved in scientific studies.



Many journal publication companies claim that their journals go through blind reviewing system and many others say, they maintain double-blind reviewing process. They are really blind as they do not find any inconsistency in the articles submitted by their clients who agree to pay the charge.



Obviously, the genuine writers may lose their interest to conduct studies in searching authentic findings. More often, we see thatmany good authors do not find enough scopes to publish their papers as they never want to pay for their research. Things get more frustrating we see that in the name of proof reading, formatting and editing many journals demand exorbitant charge to the researchers.

On top of that many good journals are not accessed by the researchers. They only show the abstract of the research and claim subscription when someone wishes to read their necessary articles. So, what will we do with the fame and name of many journals when the researchers have hardly scopes to access to them?



In Bangladesh, over the years more people have been found engaged in research activities. But ensuring quality research is still a challenge in the country. The majority stake holders in research activities are students and teachers at the tertiary level. Exorbitant publication fee is a challenge for the novice researchers. In many cases, the publication fees of an article may be higher than the monthly salary of a school teacher in the country.



However, publishing papers is a routine work of a university teachers. In our country, journals published by public universities and organizations do not ask for publication fees to the researchers. But the journals published by some private universities claim publication charge from the authors.



I teach at Prime University. This university has been publishing a peer reviewed multidisciplinary journal two times a year since its inception, which does not take any publication fees from the authors. The every volume of the journal is rich with the papers of many renowned researchers and scholars.



I think, authors never feel content with publishing their articles paying a charge. Many may agree with me that articles published with a charge is not prestigious at all, rather the strength of a paper may be underestimated. On top of that, we underestimate the publishing company when they claim charge for publication.



Profiteering in scholarly activities at tertiary education can hardly be addressed unless there is a clear direction from the UGC. However, law can hardly prevent these kind of publishers unless scientists and academicians come forward and ban these business-centric journals devoid of scholarly contribution. To this end, it is very imperative to take initiatives to stop profiteering on scholarly activities to ensure quality research and knowledge-based society.

The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS











Every scholarly contribution plays a significant role in creating new knowledge. New knowledge is pivotal to bring innovations in human life. There is no alternative to scholastic endeavors to establish a knowledge-based society and ensure the gradual advancement of the world. In this globalized age research has been a universal property. People from diverse professions across the world are working to address multifarious social challenges and see the scope to share their research findings on the global platform.Undeniably,to produce researchers is not an easy task. Developed countries are funding hugely to make new researchers and research-centric society. The people who are involved in scholarly activities are rewarded with great esteem, apart from providing high incentives for their research activities. These countries strongly believe that without ensuring research-friendly environment, producing quality researchers is nothing but a mere dream.Publishing research papers is the only way to share findings of different studies and disseminate updated knowledge amid the scholarly community who works to flourish the humanity. In the time of digitization online research journals are providing more scopes to the researchers. Scholarly contributions in each field have opened up new scopes for the world.It is good to see that over the years people working in different professions are publishing their papers in national and international journals. The question is pertinent to raise; how far we are welcoming the researchers from our individual point of view? It is frustrating that many countries have started business on scholarly activities. It can be a boon to the fraudulent researchers but a demotivation to the genuine researchers.It has been a fashion today to name the local journals as international ones to exploit the writers who want to publish their papers. But in reality there may be one or two international writers who publish their papers but in most cases the local writers are their main stake holders. Emails are frequently sent to the writers and researchers to publish their papers in the so called infamous journals.However, their article publication charge is very high. Some publishing organizations hidden the charge and after all the procedures of paper submission is done, they demand abnormal charge to their clients to publish the paper. Most of the private journal organizationshave been charging exorbitant publication fees from the authors. It is really a shame as they are considering the noble scholarly endeavor as a tool for profiteering.In South Asian countries you may find huge open access journals rendering quick services for their clients. They are blind to whether the research papers are plagiarized or deviated from research paradigm, rather their only aim is to get them published in their journals and for this they take huge charge from the clients. In this deal two parties are benefitted. The clients are benefitted as their articles despite below the standard get published thus servingtheir purpose.You may see, many people from certain professions have their only intention to enrich their resume. They prioritize quantity than quality. In many cases these people get involved in plagiarism as they hold fake intention. Their works hardly contribute to the society and nation. Besides, manipulated findings may confuse the people involved in scientific studies.Many journal publication companies claim that their journals go through blind reviewing system and many others say, they maintain double-blind reviewing process. They are really blind as they do not find any inconsistency in the articles submitted by their clients who agree to pay the charge.Obviously, the genuine writers may lose their interest to conduct studies in searching authentic findings. More often, we see thatmany good authors do not find enough scopes to publish their papers as they never want to pay for their research. Things get more frustrating we see that in the name of proof reading, formatting and editing many journals demand exorbitant charge to the researchers.On top of that many good journals are not accessed by the researchers. They only show the abstract of the research and claim subscription when someone wishes to read their necessary articles. So, what will we do with the fame and name of many journals when the researchers have hardly scopes to access to them?In Bangladesh, over the years more people have been found engaged in research activities. But ensuring quality research is still a challenge in the country. The majority stake holders in research activities are students and teachers at the tertiary level. Exorbitant publication fee is a challenge for the novice researchers. In many cases, the publication fees of an article may be higher than the monthly salary of a school teacher in the country.However, publishing papers is a routine work of a university teachers. In our country, journals published by public universities and organizations do not ask for publication fees to the researchers. But the journals published by some private universities claim publication charge from the authors.I teach at Prime University. This university has been publishing a peer reviewed multidisciplinary journal two times a year since its inception, which does not take any publication fees from the authors. The every volume of the journal is rich with the papers of many renowned researchers and scholars.I think, authors never feel content with publishing their articles paying a charge. Many may agree with me that articles published with a charge is not prestigious at all, rather the strength of a paper may be underestimated. On top of that, we underestimate the publishing company when they claim charge for publication.Profiteering in scholarly activities at tertiary education can hardly be addressed unless there is a clear direction from the UGC. However, law can hardly prevent these kind of publishers unless scientists and academicians come forward and ban these business-centric journals devoid of scholarly contribution. To this end, it is very imperative to take initiatives to stop profiteering on scholarly activities to ensure quality research and knowledge-based society.The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS