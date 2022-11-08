

Are we prepared to cope with a probable famine?



Last year, this country, facing the threat of self-sufficiency, had to import 1 crore 5 lakh 33 thousand tons of food. Only rice has been imported worth 86 crore rupees. And about 183 crore rupees have been spent on wheat import. This information is from Bangladesh Bank.



In such a reality, the World Food Program (WFP) fears the deterioration of the food security situation in Bangladesh.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says that Bangladesh is among the 45 countries in the world that are at risk of severe food crisis.



According to the recently released Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, 21 percent of the country's total population is food insecure. Bangladesh is also ranked 19.6 in the World Hunger Index published by Concern World Wide, which indicates a serious situation.



Why is Bangladesh, a fertile land, under the influence of this crisis? Why is the action being taken after so long? Experts are talking about adjustments in all sub-sectors of agriculture to avoid famine. The report of the World Bank published on September 15 said that the United States, China and Europe are at the top in terms of economic power in the world. The economic wheels of these three forces are losing speed or power. Even if there is a moderate impact on the global economy in the coming year, it may result in a recession. This recession will mainly affect developing market and economy countries.



According to the World Bank, central banks are increasing interest rates simultaneously, which has not been seen in the last five decades. This trend is likely to continue in the coming year as well. However, they fear that these measures may not be enough to return to the level of price inflation before the corona epidemic. Investors expect central banks to raise interest rates to 4 percent in 2023, more than double the 2001 average.



Many analysts, however, commented before the World Bank report that the global economy is now in its worst crisis since the 1970s recession. People are spending much less now than they did before the recession started. That is, consumer confidence has decreased.

There is no alternative to austerity to curb inflation. Misuse of government vehicles and arbitrary use of pool vehicles must be stopped by all means. For this, if necessary, separate number plates should be arranged for government vehicles and pool vehicles. Training, education and healthcare abroad should be suspended for at least one year.



As domestic product production needs to be increased, so too, measures need to be taken from the grass roots to the top level in the establishment of import substitution industries. As it is predicted that various countries of the world will reduce their imports, that is, the exports of our country may be adversely affected, so we should increase the production of export-oriented products by checking the market and keeping an eye on what kind of products the demand may increase abroad. For this purpose, our embassies abroad have to work together for the development of the country and solving the crisis through embassies in the financial management of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Banks will have to work diligently in the case of those who want to import products irrelevantly.



Legal action should be taken against the dishonest. Care must be taken to ensure that no more money is smuggled out of the country. If possible, the finance ministry should work to bring back the money that has been smuggled abroad.



A task force consisting of honest economists who believe in the spirit of liberation war should be formed to resolve the crisis. Monitoring and supervision of the economic situation in a holistic sense is necessary. If necessary, initiatives can be taken to give the right to work in the financial development process with the thinking of the government. The problem of supply of goods within the country should be eliminated. Action should be taken against black market and profiteers.



Many experts believe that banks should not raise interest rates amid inflation, but the less they can borrow from the IMF, the better. Government should increase investment in building proper human capital. Dhaka School of Economics plays a responsible role in creating entrepreneurs from undergraduate to post-graduate level, there is a need to provide government support in the post-investment period in terms of human capital. We believe that recession will not be difficult if everyone works together. However, the root of the anti-corruption cycle must be eradicated.



Let people return to nature, there will be no famine. Above all man is true, above him there is none. Farmers, workers should be given due respect. If necessary, more subsidies should be given to food production. To bring back communism, labor must pay the price. Workers' rights should be established in production,

transportation and marketing. Cooperation is essential for this. Then the middleman's awareness will be removed.

The writer is a student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong

















In the aftermath of the Ukraine-Russia war, the poor picture of food production in the country is finally coming to light. A country that was once self-sufficient in food is now threatened with famine. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has made such a prediction about Bangladesh.Last year, this country, facing the threat of self-sufficiency, had to import 1 crore 5 lakh 33 thousand tons of food. Only rice has been imported worth 86 crore rupees. And about 183 crore rupees have been spent on wheat import. This information is from Bangladesh Bank.In such a reality, the World Food Program (WFP) fears the deterioration of the food security situation in Bangladesh.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says that Bangladesh is among the 45 countries in the world that are at risk of severe food crisis.According to the recently released Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, 21 percent of the country's total population is food insecure. Bangladesh is also ranked 19.6 in the World Hunger Index published by Concern World Wide, which indicates a serious situation.Why is Bangladesh, a fertile land, under the influence of this crisis? Why is the action being taken after so long? Experts are talking about adjustments in all sub-sectors of agriculture to avoid famine. The report of the World Bank published on September 15 said that the United States, China and Europe are at the top in terms of economic power in the world. The economic wheels of these three forces are losing speed or power. Even if there is a moderate impact on the global economy in the coming year, it may result in a recession. This recession will mainly affect developing market and economy countries.According to the World Bank, central banks are increasing interest rates simultaneously, which has not been seen in the last five decades. This trend is likely to continue in the coming year as well. However, they fear that these measures may not be enough to return to the level of price inflation before the corona epidemic. Investors expect central banks to raise interest rates to 4 percent in 2023, more than double the 2001 average.Many analysts, however, commented before the World Bank report that the global economy is now in its worst crisis since the 1970s recession. People are spending much less now than they did before the recession started. That is, consumer confidence has decreased.There is no alternative to austerity to curb inflation. Misuse of government vehicles and arbitrary use of pool vehicles must be stopped by all means. For this, if necessary, separate number plates should be arranged for government vehicles and pool vehicles. Training, education and healthcare abroad should be suspended for at least one year.As domestic product production needs to be increased, so too, measures need to be taken from the grass roots to the top level in the establishment of import substitution industries. As it is predicted that various countries of the world will reduce their imports, that is, the exports of our country may be adversely affected, so we should increase the production of export-oriented products by checking the market and keeping an eye on what kind of products the demand may increase abroad. For this purpose, our embassies abroad have to work together for the development of the country and solving the crisis through embassies in the financial management of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Banks will have to work diligently in the case of those who want to import products irrelevantly.Legal action should be taken against the dishonest. Care must be taken to ensure that no more money is smuggled out of the country. If possible, the finance ministry should work to bring back the money that has been smuggled abroad.A task force consisting of honest economists who believe in the spirit of liberation war should be formed to resolve the crisis. Monitoring and supervision of the economic situation in a holistic sense is necessary. If necessary, initiatives can be taken to give the right to work in the financial development process with the thinking of the government. The problem of supply of goods within the country should be eliminated. Action should be taken against black market and profiteers.Many experts believe that banks should not raise interest rates amid inflation, but the less they can borrow from the IMF, the better. Government should increase investment in building proper human capital. Dhaka School of Economics plays a responsible role in creating entrepreneurs from undergraduate to post-graduate level, there is a need to provide government support in the post-investment period in terms of human capital. We believe that recession will not be difficult if everyone works together. However, the root of the anti-corruption cycle must be eradicated.Let people return to nature, there will be no famine. Above all man is true, above him there is none. Farmers, workers should be given due respect. If necessary, more subsidies should be given to food production. To bring back communism, labor must pay the price. Workers' rights should be established in production,transportation and marketing. Cooperation is essential for this. Then the middleman's awareness will be removed.The writer is a student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong