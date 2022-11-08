4 killed, six injured in road mishaps

Four people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Sirajganj and Natore, on Sunday and Monday.

NARSINGDI: A journalist and lyricist was killed and his friend injured in a road accident in on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq Bishal, 35, son of Nurul Islam of Dhukundi area in Belabo Upazila of the district. He was a former sub-editor of Dainik Jay Jay Din and currently posted as joint news editor at G News Bangla.

The injured person is Imam Hossain Sujon, 35.

The deceased's family sources said Omar Faruq came to visit his village home on vacation.

On Monday morning, he was returning Dhaka from the house riding by a motorcycle along with his friend Sujon.

On the way, a covered van hit the motorcycle in Marjal area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, leaving Omar Faruq dead on the spot and Sujon seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

The injured was rescued as taken to a local hospital.

The law enforcers have, however, seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhairab Highway Police Station (PS) Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been killed and five others injured as a bus hit a three-wheeler in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place in Debirganj area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in the upazila at around 4:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Thandu, 45, son of late Sheru Khan, and Samad, 45, son of late Atahar Pramanik, residents of Saikhola Village in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna District. Both of them were cattle traders by profession.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'National Travels' from Rajshahi hit a cattle-laden three-wheeler in Debirganj area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway, leaving two people dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed as a pickup van hit a motorcycle in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rahmat Ali, 45, son of Abdul Quddus, a resident of Koidima Village in the upazila. He was a deed writer by profession.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman said a Sirajganj-bound pickup van from Natore hit a motorcycle carrying Rahmat in Royna Bhorot Haat area on the Bonpara- Hatikumrul-Dhaka highway at around 3:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Baraigram Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the pickup van and arrested its driver Rabiul Karim, 22, hails from Sadar Upazila in Natore.