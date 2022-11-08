Human chain protests killing of UP member at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Nov 7: A human chain was formed in Kawkhali Upazila of the district in protest against the killing of Mamun Hawladar, a member of Shialkathi Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila of Kurigram.

People's representatives of Kawkhali Upazila organized the human chain on the Upazila Parishad premises in the district on Thursday morning.

Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Saeed Mia Manu presided over the human chain.

Chairmen of five union parishads of the upazila in the district, all the union parishad members and local inhabitants also participated at the human chain at that time.

Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Mridul Ahmed Sumon, General Secretary of Kawkhali Upazila Unit of Jatiya Party Manjurul Mahafuz Payal, Sialkathi Union Parishad Chairman Delwar Hossain Sikder, Kawkhali Union Parishad Chairman Mostafizur Rahman, and Amrajuri Union Parishad Chairman Jahangir Hossain in the upazila of the district, among others, were also present at the programme and spoke on the occasion.

Speakers in their speech have demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the killing of Shialkathi Union Parishad Member Mamun Hawladar at that time.











