2 electrocuted in Bhola, Noakhali

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Noakhali, on Sunday.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Harun Khan, 50, son of late Md Hashem Khan, a resident of Ward No. 5 Char Titia Village under Badarpur Union in the upazila. He was a sight-impaired person.

Local sources said Harun came in contact with a live electric wire in the house in the afternoon as he did not see it, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahid Ullah Majhi, 55, son of late Amin Ullah, a resident of Dhanyapur area under Newazpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahid Ullah came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working at his cropland, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Sudharam PS Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.











