3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rajbari, Dinajpur and Noakhali, on Sunday and Monday.

RAJBARI: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rimon Sheikh, 11, son of Jilla Sheikh, a resident of Bhagalpur Village under Chhoto Bhakla Union in the upazila. He was a third grader of a local primary school.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Saheb Ali said the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP member added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalanda Police Station (PS) Swapan Kumar Majumdar confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ritu Rani Roy, 13, daughter of Monu Chandra Roy, a resident of Darar Par Village under Belaichandi Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Gynangkur Pilot Model High School in the union.

Police and local sources said Ritu Rani had a love affair with a person. However, she along with her boyfriend and some friends went to visit a beel adjacent to Koylakhani on Sunday.

After returning home in the afternoon, the family members mentally tortured her after knowing about her love affair.

Following this, Ritu Rani hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 6pm out of huff with her family members.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pakhi Rani Das, 20, wife of Sangkar Das, a resident of Ward No. 6 Pashchim Charbata Village under Charbata Union in the upazila.

According to locals, Sangkar beat his wife on Saturday night following an altercation between them.

Following this, Pakhi Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8am while the other members of the house were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Char Jabbar PS OC (Investigation) Md Zaynal Abedin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.











