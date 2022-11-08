HSC examinees  suffer for hyacinths in Kaptai Lake



A view of the Kaptai Lake filled with water hyacinth. The photo was taken recently from Kaptai Upstream Jetty Ghat area. photo: observer

Like the previous year, heaps of water hyacinths are rushing to the lake in a dashing manner causing traffic jam. It is taking three hours in place of three minutes to cross the lake. Most important time of the HSC candidate is being killed.

HSC examinations-2022 began on Sunday across the country.

Sometimes, fuel burning out is causing engine-boat disarray in the middle of the lake. Engine fan breaking is also being reported making sufferings to passengers.

Coming from different areas of the lake heaps of water hyacinths have been gathering at the upstream jetty gate for the last one week. That is why it has been taking two/three hours to reach the jetty ghat, instead of two/three minutes from island area.

Aungsaching Marma, Harinchhara Union member Nabin Kumar Tonchangga and Ujjal Das of Jele Para said, due to jam at the lake, it has been difficult for the examinees to reach exam centres timely.

If the jam is not removed, attending exams at the right time will become impossible for them, and guardians are passing days in tension, they added.

Fish rotting because of time-killing amid unabated jam was reported by fish trader Didarul Alam. "We are counting losses of lakhs of Taka due to the traffic jam since we can't reach destination in time," he added.

Besides, passengers including officials of different public-private and other organisations can't go timely to areas, such as Kaptai, Bilaichhari, and Jusrahchhari Boro Kolos. Their businesses are hampered.

Fish rotting was confirmed by Masud Alam, branch manager of Kaptai Fisheries Sub-Station. Traders of different upazilas are incurring losses while the government is missing revenue, he added.

He stressed the need for removing water hyacinths soon.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, No. 4 Kaptai Union Chairman Engineer Abdil Latif said, the water hyacinth has appeared as the national problem; it has been a yearly case; it affects all businesses and life activities.

He further said, he has informed the matter to the manager of Karnaphuli Hydropower Power centre, asking for using machines to cut stranded water hyacinths.











