Schoolboy found dead in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Nov 7: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a schoolboy from Kendua Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Mia, 12, son of Abdul Wadud Mia, a resident of Pangaon Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Nayan went out of the house on Sunday evening, but did not return.

Later on, some passersby spotted his body in front of the house of one Manju Mia in the village on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Some injury marks of sharp weapons were found on the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Ali Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.












