Man crushed under train at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 7: A man was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express Train from Sylhet hit the man near Shamshernagar Railway Station at around 8 am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Shamshernagar Railway Station Master Jamal Hossain confirmed the incident.
















