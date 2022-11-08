|
Man crushed under train at Kamalganj
|
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 7: A man was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
According to local sources, the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express Train from Sylhet hit the man near Shamshernagar Railway Station at around 8 am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.
Shamshernagar Railway Station Master Jamal Hossain confirmed the incident.