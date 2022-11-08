Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System

Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System for its School of Business on Sunday. VC Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter launched the new LMS at the eLearning Centre of BOU. Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Nasim Banu, Pro-VC (Academic) Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, and Treasurer and Dean of School of Business Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal were also present at that time. photo: observer