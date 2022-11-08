Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System

Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System

Bangladesh Open University launched a newly designed Learning Management System for its School of Business on Sunday. VC Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter launched the new LMS at the eLearning Centre of BOU. Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Nasim Banu, Pro-VC (Academic) Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, and Treasurer and Dean of School of Business Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal were also present at that time.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 killed, six injured in road mishaps
Human chain protests killing of UP member at Kawkhali
Obituary
2 electrocuted in Bhola, Noakhali
3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
HSC examinees  suffer for hyacinths in Kaptai Lake
Schoolboy found dead in Netrakona
Man crushed under train at Kamalganj


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft