Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:08 AM
Home Countryside

Five cops suspended over escape of prisoner

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 7: Five police constables have been suspended temporarily as a Rohingya accused escaped from a prison van in the district.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Rofiqul Islam said on October 22, a prison van carrying 12 accused were coming to Cox's Bazar from Teknaf Police Station.
"An accused said he was feeling ill and sought help from the police in front of Ramu cantonment. The accused flee from the van when a constable went to a shop to collect a polythene bag," he said.
The absconded accused is Mujibul Alam, 28, a resident of Kutupalang Camp.
ASP Rofiqul Islam said they are trying to arrest the absconded accused.


