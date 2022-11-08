27 shops gutted by fire in three districts

At least 27 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Chattogram and Gaibandha, recently.

RAIGANJ, SIRAJGANJ: A least 10 shops were burnt in Raiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Islamia Market at Dhangarah Bazar under Raiganj Municipality at around 2:30am.

Local sources said the fire broke out at a shop in the market and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after two hours of frantic effort, said Raiganj Fire Service Station leader Mostafizur Rahman.

The fire might have originated from electric short circuit, the official added.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 20 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Raiganj Police Station Md Wasim Al Bari confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: At least 10 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at a market in Anwara Upazila of the district early Monday.

The fire originated at a shop in Amin Market near Chatri Choumohuni Kitchen Market at around 12:30am, and soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

On information, five firefighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after an hour of frantic effort, said Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Md Abdullah.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, the fire service official added.

GAIBANDHA: Seven shops were fully gutted fire that broke out at a market in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district recently.

The fire originated at the market adjacent to Bonoful Hotel and Restaurant in Gobindaganj Police Station Crossing at around 2:30 am on Tuesday.

Gobindaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Arif Anwar said on information, a team of the fire service station rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.

However, seven shops along with all goods were completely burnt as the flame engulfed those within a moment.

He initially assumed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

The loss caused by the fire estimated Tk 30 lakh, the fire service official added.











