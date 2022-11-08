Video
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in Dinajpur, Kishoreganj

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, in two days.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Police arrested three persons along with drugs and two drug addicts in separate drives in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested drug dealers are: Md Taherul Islam, 36, son of late Malebar Rahman of Monirampur, Ujjal Chandra, 30, son of Badaria Chandra of Khoslampur, and Chitta Ranjan Ghosh, 37, son of late Ram Chandra Ghosh of Islampur Village in the upazila.
The drug addicts are: Md Mahmudul Hasan Palash, 25, son of Md Hossain Ali of Monirampur, and Mahfuzul Haque, 29, son of late Moksedul Haque of Daudpur Village.   
Police sources said on information a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Daudpur area at night, and arrested Taherul, Mahmudul Hasan Palash and Mahfuzul Haque. Police recovered 28 pieces of tapentadol tablets from Taherul's possession at that time.
In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Ujjal and Chitta Ranjan Ghosh along with 900 tapentadol tablets from Aftabganj Bazar.
However, the arrested were produced before the court on Monday.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the matter.  
KISHOREGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with 3,000 yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested man is Arif Hasan, 31, son of Judge Mia, a resident of Bhairabpur Dakshinpara Village under Bhairab Upazila.
DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Dakshinpara area at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard.
The District DB Police OC confirmed the matter.


