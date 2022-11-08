Jamuna erosion continues in Sirajganj



Erosion by the Jamuna turns serious in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, on October 30 morning, about 150-metre areas of erosion were reported at Shahjana crossing of Panchthakuri area at Chhongachha Union due to strong current in the river.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB)-Sirajganj Ranjit Karmakar confirmed the erosion. He said, the place beside the Simla spar got breached in the last year; it was repaired temporarily; though tendering for permanent repairing was invited, the work is yet to start.

About 25 living houses around the broken point have been removed, he added. Ranigram-Ratankandi regional road on the river protection dam is lying at erosion risk.

WDB's Executive Engineer Shafiqul Islam said, a preparation is in the offing to dump sand-laden geo bags at the broken point.

"We hope the situation will turn normal soon, no reason to be worried," he added.











