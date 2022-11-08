Four arrested in rape cases in Narayanganj, Thakurgaon

Four men were arrested in different rape cases in two districts- Narayanganj and Thakurgaon, in five days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three men have been arrested from Sonargaon Upazila of the district in a case filed for gang-raping a madrasa girl.

The arrested persons are: Shakil Mia, 20, Rakib, and Mosharraf, residents of Dalradi Village in the upazila.

According to sources, Shakil and Mosharraf Hossain along with their cohorts often harassed the victim on her way to madrasa. Later on, family members of the victim decided not to send her to the madrasa.

On November 1, the victim went out of the house for nature's call at around 2:30am. At that time, Rakib, Shakil and Mosharraf took the victim forcefully to Shakil's house and gang-raped her there.

The victim's family lodged a case with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this regard on Friday evening.

Police conducted a drive in Bardi Bazar at around 7:30pm on that day and arrested Rakib and Mosharraf while Shakil was arrested on Saturday night.

Sonargaon PS Inspector Mohammad Ahsanullah confirmed the matter.

THAKURGAON: A man was arrested from Sadar Upazila in the district in a case filed for raping a four-year-old girl.

The arrested man is Md Babu, 13, a resident of Gorhear Colony Para area in the upazila.

According to the case statement, the accused took the victim in a house on Tuesday afternoon after alluring her offering a cake. He then violated the girl there.

The victim's mother lodged a case with Thakurgaon PS on Wednesday night in this regard.

Following this, police arrested the accused.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the matter.













