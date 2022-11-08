Video
Home Countryside

School teacher hacked to death in Kushtia

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Nov 7: A school teacher was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Roksana Khanam, 52, a resident of Housing area in Kushtia Town. She was an assistant teacher of English at Kushtia Zilla School.
Police sources said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the teacher in her house at around 11:30 am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspected that a group of miscreants might have intruded her house at early hours and hacked the teacher, leaving her dead on the spot.
The reason behind her killing could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Sadar Police Station Delwar Hossain Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


