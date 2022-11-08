Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pollution curbs lifted in Delhi although air quality 'very poor'

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Primary schools will reopen in India's capital New Delhi this week and curbs will be lifted on certain construction activities, authorities said on Monday, after pollution levels improved to the 'very poor' category from 'severe'.
Residents in the capital have been waking up in recent weeks to hazy mornings with the sky a shade of grey.
A thick layer of smog envelops the city in winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among its 20 million people.
The air quality index in nearly all monitoring stations in the city was between 300 to 400 or in the "very poor" category on Monday, which experts say leads to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
However it was an improvement on last week's reading of 400-500 in the index, which is described as "severe".
"Directions for work from home amended and offices functioning at full capacity from today," Delhi state environment minister Gopal Rai told reporters.
Primary schools will reopen on Wednesday.
The central and state governments ordered the closure of primary schools, banned the entry of diesel vehicles carrying non-essential goods and suspended most construction and demolition activity in the national capital region last week.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pollution curbs lifted in Delhi although air quality 'very poor'
Once again, Malaysia's Anwar bids to become PM
Kyrgyz Communist party supporters gather in front of a monument
Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions, the Wall Street Journal reports
Putin-linked businessman admits US polls 'interference': Statement
Missile tests were practice to attack South, US: N Korea
US goes to midterm polls today
Participating world leaders take a commemorative group picture ahead


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft