Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions, the Wall Street Journal reports

Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine talks with Biden aide

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

WASHINGTON, Nov 7: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan's counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.
The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson: "People claim a lot of things."
The Wall Street Journal said the officials did not provide the dates or the number of calls.
Few high-level contacts between US and Russian officials have been made public in recent months as Washington has insisted that any talks on ending the war in Ukraine be held between Moscow and Kyiv.
The reported conversations took place as the West has accused Moscow of ramping up nuclear rhetoric, most recently by repeatedly accusing Kyiv of planning to use a radioactive "dirty bomb," without offering evidence.
Kyiv has denied having such a plan and the United States and other Western nations have said Russia could be planning to orchestrate such an attack itself and use it as a pretext to escalate the conflict.
Russia in turn has accused the West of "encouraging provocations."
Meanwhile, the Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.
According to the report, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
"We have nothing to say about this publication," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He also declined to comment on a Washington Post report that the United States has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal it is open to talks with Russia, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ruled out negotiations while Putin is in power.
"Well, we don't know if that's the case or not," said Peskov.
"Once again I repeat that there are some truthful reports, but for the most part there are reports that are pure speculation," he said.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pollution curbs lifted in Delhi although air quality 'very poor'
Once again, Malaysia's Anwar bids to become PM
Kyrgyz Communist party supporters gather in front of a monument
Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions, the Wall Street Journal reports
Putin-linked businessman admits US polls 'interference': Statement
Missile tests were practice to attack South, US: N Korea
US goes to midterm polls today
Participating world leaders take a commemorative group picture ahead


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft