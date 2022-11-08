‘Humiliating’: Reality sinks in for Twitter India staff as 90% sacked

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Humiliation and uncertainty are the words to describe the situation, says one of the many Twitter India staff who was handed a pink slip on Friday.

That the laying off was perhaps on expected lines or that the microblogging platform itself erupted in support from 'Tweeple' or emphatic outsiders did not make things less painful, says another ex-employee.

For scores of Twitter India staff, the grim reality of large scale firings -- that also coincides with the dreaded layoff winter -- is just about 'sinking in', days after popular platform was taken over by the world's richest man Elon Musk.

Last month, Musk famously walked into the Twitter headquarters holding a ceramic sink and posted a video on the social media with the caption 'Entering Twitter HQ--let that sink in!'. -PTI