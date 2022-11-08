SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar to register a first information report (FIR) of the gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan within 24 hours.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party's long march in Punjab's Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Muazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including Imran, were wounded.

The matter was raised at the hearing of a contempt plea filed by the interior ministry against Imran for allegedly flouting a May 25 order of the apex court that defined the limits for the party's 'Azadi March' gathering in Islamabad at the time.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the plea.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial warned of taking suo motu notice if the FIR of the attack was not registered.

He also asked Punjab inspector general (IG), who joined the hearing from the SC's Lahore registry via video link, why the FIR was not registered.

"Tell us when the FIR will be registered," he said, adding that there should be a concrete reason for not registering the FIR.

CJP Bandial observed that it had been 90 hours since the attack but the FIR had not yet been registered.

"How will an investigation be initiated without it? And without an FIR, even evidence can be altered," he added.

IG Shahkar - who has decided to part ways with the Punjab government and refused to work with the current political setup in the province led by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi - informed the court that "we have spoken to the Punjab CM regarding the registration of the FIR and he has expressed some reservations".

He further said a FIR should also be registered on the complaint of the heirs of the man who was killed in the incident. -DAWN











