French firm says to be charged over Qatar building sites

PARIS, NOV 7: French construction firm Vinci said on Monday it expected to be charged this week by a magistrate investigating abusive work practices on its building sites in Qatar.

The group said its subsidiary Vinci Constructions Grands Projets had been summoned by a French magistrate investigating its work in Qatar "with a view to it being charged".

The group said it regretted the development and denies the charges of using forced labour and taking part in human trafficking.

Two French NGOs -- Sherpa and the Committee Against Modern Slavery -- and seven former employees from India and Nepal who worked on Vinci building sites filed a legal complaint in 2015.

They alleged that employees working on building sites linked to the football World Cup laboured for 66 to 77 hours a week, had their passports confiscated and were forced to live in indecent accommodation.

In its statement on Monday, Vinci denied that the public transport sites in question were linked to the World Cup, saying they were awarded to the company before the football tournament was attributed to Qatar in 2010.

"We tried in vain to convince the magistrate that after seven and half years of investigation it was not a particularly good time to imagine laying charges a fortnight before the start of the World Cup," Vinci lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi told AFP, adding that he feared a "media storm".

Sherpa welcomed the possible deepening of the French investigation.

Under French law, being charged can be appealed and does not automatically mean the case will go to trial.

"If Vinci were to be charged, it would confirm that multinationals face increasing difficulties in hiding behind their supply chains, the idea that it's 'too complicated' to act," Sherpa said.

The anti-corruption NGO alleges that some of the abuses took part at sub-contractors employed by third-party companies working for Vinci's Qatar subsidiary, Qatari Diar Vinci Construction.

Qatari Diar Vinci Construction employed 11,000 people at its height and was responsible for building the 37-station Lusail Light Rail Transit system around Doha, as well as the Red Line of the Qatari capital's underground metro, the company says on its website.

Qatar has faced a barrage of criticism over migrant worker deaths and its labour law since being named World Cup host.

It has introduced significant changes since the time of the French complaint in 2015, including ending its so-called "Kafala" labour system. -AFP













