Narinda Pragati Boys Club clinch premier handball title

Narinda Pragati Boys Club clinched title of the Cute Premier Handball League as they beat Prime Sporting Club by 44-38 goals in the final held on Monday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

The winners' lead the first half by 25-19 goals.

It was the third occasions Narinda Pragati Boys Club won the premier league title after 2008 and 2014.

Earlier, Bangla Club finished third position in the league defeating Jurain Janata Club by 38-23 goals in the day's place-deciding encounter also held at the same venue.

The winners' dominated the first half by 18-16 goals.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes among the winners.

Abu Momtaz Saaduddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of Public Administration training center, was present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) president AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

BHF's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, league committee's chairman Sheikh Bahauddin Ritu, BHF's treasurer and league committee's secretary Jahangir Hossain and officials of BHF were also present in the prize distribution ceremony.

A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, took part in the league, organised by BHF. -BSS















