Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:05 AM
Bangladesh runner-up of FIFCO World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh runner-up of FIFCO World Cup

Bangladesh runner-up of FIFCO World Cup

Bangladesh clinched the runner-up title of the Corporate World Cup Football arranged by the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) losing to Oman in the final on Sunday night. The match was played on the ground of Inspiratus Sports District (ISD) in Dubai Sports City in the United Arab Emirates. Bando Design represented Bangladesh in the tournament. Earlier, the team stormed into the final with a 4-3 win over Jordan in the semi-finals. A total of 16 teams had taken part in the event.     photo: Observer DESK


Bangladesh runner-up of FIFCO World Cup


