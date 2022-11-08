Bangladesh go goal feast as Prity slams double hat-tricks



Suravi Akanda Prity. photo: BFF

It was the second hat-trick for Prity in the ongoing tournament after she scored her first hat-trick against the same opponents in the tournament opening match.

The day's emphatic win saw, Bangladesh reached top of the table with six points from three matches while lowly Bhutan, who stand bottom at the points table, yet to open their accounts playing the same number of matches. Nepal also have six points, but they stand second position in the table playing one match less than Bangladesh.

Only three countries are participating in the tournament. Bhutan has already made exit from the tournament after losing three matches. Bhutan will play just a formality match against Nepal scheduled to be held on Wednesday 9 (Nov 9). If Nepal able to beat Bhutan in that match, the match between Bangladesh and Nepal on November 11 will basically be the final. Bangladesh must win against Nepal in that match to win the title.

However it'll not enough to win, the hosts will have to be ahead than Nepal in terms of goals calculation as well.

Apart from Suravi Akanda Prity's six goals in the match, Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Ayesha Akter and Thunuye Marma supported her with a lone goal each for Bangladesh who led the first half by 4-0 goals.

Prity scored all her six goals in the 15th, 22nd, 24th, 45+1st 46th and 87th minutes while Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Aysha Akter and Thunuye

Marma scored one goal each in the 55th, 66th and 80th minutes respectively for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.

Earlier, Bangladesh, rode on Prity's a brilliant hat-trick, made a flying start in the championship crushing lowly Bhutan by 8-0 goals but went down a solitary goal defeat to Nepal in their second match of the championship.

Bangladesh will play their match against Nepal on November 11 at the same venue.

Apart from host Bangladesh and Bhutan, Nepal is the third team who are participating in the double league basis tournament. The top team of the table will emerge as champions. -BSS















