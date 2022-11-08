Court order on case today



BNP executive committee member and former DNCC mayoral candidate Tabith Awal filed a case on Monday against Nure Azam Miah, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banani Police Station and 15 leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations over the attack on him on September 17.

The BNP leader Tabith Awal was injured in an alleged attack by Awami league men on a BNP candle-light programme in the capital's Banani on September 17 this year.

Tabith Awal filed the case against the OC and others with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court under section 15 (1) (3) of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, 2013.

Md Asaduzzaman, Judge of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court recorded the statement of the complainant and the court fixed today (Tuesday) to pass order in the case, advocate Taherul Islam Tauhid told The Daily Observer.

City North unit AL's vice-president Kader Khan, its former vice-president Md Jasim Uddin, former general secretary Mir Mosharraf Hossain and joint general secretary Amzad Hossain are among the accused.

In the petition, Tabith mentioned that at 7pm on September 17 a large number of leaders and activists took part in a programme with candles on the footpath on one side of Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of BNP.