Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:04 AM
BCL-BSRC Clash At DU

8 out of 24 BSRC leaders granted bail

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to Akhter Hossain, President of Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC), and seven others in two attempt-to-murder cases filed by two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men.
Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhuma of the 8th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after hearing bail petitions filed by the accused.
The other accused are Akram Hossain, General Secretary of the DU branch, Saddam Hossain, Abdul Kader, Tariqul Islam, Asif Mahmud, Jahid Hossain and Sanaullah.
Earlier on October 8, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam rejected the bail petitions and ordered to send them to jail in the cases.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Dhaka University (DU) branch of the BSRC on Monday held a human chain protesting arrest of 24 BSRC leaders. Speaking at the programme, the protesters claimed imprisoning the leaders in 'bailable cases' is extreme violation of human rights.


