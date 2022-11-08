Business dispute led to Sylhet BNP leader Kamal's murder: Police

Sylhet, Nov 7: Police have said that they believe AFM Kamal, former health secretary of the BNP's Sylhet district unit, was murdered over a business dispute.

A Chhatra Dal leader has been detained on suspicion of being involved in the killing, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police. Police are now trying to arrest the other suspects.

Kamal, 45, was knifed to death in Sylhet city's Barabazar area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He was a resident of Subidbazar area. Kamal was the former publicity secretary of district Chhatra Dal and GS of Sylhet Law College.

The assailants arrived on two motorcycles, attacked Kamal, and fled, said Sylhet Airport Police Station chief Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir. An injured Kamal was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Eyewitnesses said Kamal was travelling by car when the group stopped the vehicle and attacked him. -bdnews24.com
















