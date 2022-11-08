Video
Terrorists attack police, injure 5 in Satkhira

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Nov 7: The terrorists attacked the police at Debhata in Satkhira and snatched an accused named Shariful Islam Kalu (40) who was under warrant for robbery and weapons cases.
The incident took place on Sunday (November 6) at around 3:00pm in Khalishakhali. SI Shariful Islam, SI Shobhan Dash, ASI Abdur Rahim Gazi, Constable Farhad Hossain and Constable Shahjan of Debhata Police Station were injured in the attack.
Police fired 8 rounds at the spot to bring the situation under control. SI Shariful Islam filed a case (No-8) in Debhata police station as the plaintiff, mentioning the names of 9 people including Kalu who were abducted in the incident.
The accused in the case are -- Gafur Mastan (47), son of Kalu Gazi of Nangla village, residing in Khalishakhali, Ismail Member (40), son of deceased Akram Gazi of Norachak, his two other brothers Maruf (32) and Mujahid (27), son of Ayub Ali Gazi of Nangla, currently residing in Khalishakhali. Shariful Islam Kalu (40), Akram (45) son of deceased Ruhul Amin of Baburabad, Abul Hossain Gazi (47) son of deceased Khadir Uddin of Norachak, Asadul Islam (40) son of deceased Abu Jafar of Kalabaria and Mudi Saiful (42) son of deceased Bakkar Gazi of Khalishakhali. The case has been filed under Sections 143, 341, 186, 332, 353, 225 and 34 of the Penal Code.
A group of terrorists led by Abdul Gafur and Ismail Membar attacked the police when the policemen reached near Abdul Gafur's house in Khalishakhali.  
Meanwhile, the members of Satkhira Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 received a tip-off and recovered 17 abandoned cocktails on Sunday night, Company Commander Major Md. Ghalib Hossain led the members to retrieve the cocktails from the side of Din Mohammed's shop under construction in Vetkhali Bazaar of Shyamnagar Upazila.








