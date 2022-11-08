

Songwriter killed in road accident

The accident occurred in Shibpur Upazila's Marjal area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 10 am on Monday, said Bhairab Highway Police Station chief Mozammel Haque.

Omar Faruk Bishal, 35, the son of Nurul Islam from Belabo Upazila in Narsingdi, was a former sub-editor of Jaijaidin, a Dhaka-based newspaper. He also worked for several other news outlets while writing songs at the same time. His friend Imam Hossain Sujan was driving the motorcycle and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital.

Bishal's relatives confirmed that he was travelling to his ancestral home as he usually did on his holidays. He died on the spot. The covered van was seized but the driver fled. The body was handed over to the relatives without an autopsy as requested by the family, Mozammel said. A case was being prepared over the crash. -bdnews24.com













