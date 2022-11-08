Action over ‘religiously insensitive’questions in HSC exam: Dipu

Expressing concern over the incitement of 'communal insensitivity' in the Bangla First paper question of two educational boards of the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, Education Minister Dipu Moni said the concerned body will identify the persons involved and take punitive action against them.

She said this while talking to journalists at the International Mother Language Institute on Monday. "It is unfortunate that a question like this somehow skipped the scrutiny of the moderators," the Minister added. She said Bangladesh is a secular and democratic country, adding, "It is very unfortunate that any exam paper contains any anti-communal remarks." "The incident is unacceptable," she noted.

However, there have been allegations of communal incitement in two creative questions of Comilla Education Board and Dhaka Education Board.











